Three more illegally residing foreigners held, deported

New Delhi, Dec 8 The crackdown on the illegally residing foreign nationals continued in the national capital as the Delhi Police apprehended three more foreigners with an expired visa, an official said here on Wednesday.

According to the official, a police team of the Dwarka district apprehended three Africans in two separate operations.

The culprits were identified as Onyeka John Ohadum, Najma Husein Juma and Ebere Kingsley Akujobi.

"After verification of their credentials, it was found they were overstaying in India without a valid visa," the official said.

They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRRO) along with their original Passports. The FRRO ordered their deportation on Tuesday.

Notably, the Dwarka district police had recently launched 'Operation Varchasva' in their mission to make Dwarka area crime-free.

Since the launch of the operation, several gangsters, snatchers, and robbers have been arrested in a small period of time. The police are also keeping a tab on illegally staying foreigners in the area.

Pertinently, some African nationals living in and around the national capital are involved in the illicit drug trade and are being regularly caught by the police.

Delhi Police Official said that the growing number of African nationals are looking for money-earning opportunities in the national capital.

Uttam Nagar Police Station has a mixed population of approx 3.75 lakh. A lot of African Nationals are residing in the area and some of the African nationals are residing with Fake Visa/Expired Visa.

"There are also cases of the NDPS Act registered against them for supplying Drugs to locals and people from other areas. In addition, a few cases of Cyber Fraud have also surfaced in which African Nationals are involved," the official added.

Meanwhile, all the three foreigners have been sent to the detention centre at Lumpur Border.

