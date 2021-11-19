Tikait threatens to continue farmers' agitation despite PM Modi's announcement of repealing three farm laws

Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the Centre's three farm laws, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday threatened to continue the farmers' agitation till the laws are officially repealed in Parliament.

"The agitation will not be taken back. We will wait for the day when the farm laws will be scrapped in the Parliament. Along with the MSP, the government should also discuss other issues of farmers," said Tikait in a tweet in Hindi.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh," said the Prime Minister.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor