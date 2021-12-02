Time for SC to take strict action against Delhi govt over air pollution issue: Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi for its decision to open the schools for children in the national capital amid rising pollution levels and said it is time for the Supreme Court to take strict action against the state government.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for opening schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

"When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked Delhi government.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "I think it is not enough for the Supreme Court to pull up the Delhi government. The government is putting the lives of its own people in danger. It is now time to act against such a government."

The BJP leader hit out at the AAP government in Delhi saying that it is only concerned about getting a few more seats in other states and urged the Supreme Court to lay down the way to save the people of Delhi.

"We are continuously suffering from air and water pollution, but the government has not given a positive solution to the problem. The AAP is only concerned about getting a few more seats in other states. The Supreme Court itself has to lay down the way to save the people of Delhi," he said.

Tiwari further demanded the suspension of the Delhi government and the formation of a new system to take positive steps to fight against pollution.

"When the Supreme Court tells you to do it, only then you will come to know how important are the children? What the AAP has done is a big crime. The AAP government should be suspended without delay, and Delhi should be given a new system in which we can take positive steps to fight against pollution," he said.

He further alleged that the Delhi government does not know how to keep people safe adding that the people of Delhi are bearing the brut.

"Why did you invite the children of Delhi to school in the circumstances under which you got the work-from-home started? As the decision comes, you again shut down the schools. That means that the Delhi government does not know how to keep the people safe. The people of Delhi are bearing the brut of this," he said.

"If the government had any shame, they would have apologized to the people of Delhi," Tiwari said.

Delhi government had reopened the schools on November 29 for all the classes despite the increasing air pollution level.

( With inputs from ANI )

