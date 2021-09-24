TMC's goal is to separate West Bengal, make 'Greater Bangladesh': WB BJP chief

Slamming the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said the ultimate goal of the TMC is to separate the state and make a 'Greater Bangladesh'.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "People doubt TMC. BJP's ideology is strong. Many people including Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had tried to suppress our ideology but they could not. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are not as big leaders as Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Even if they win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal it will be just 42. How will they challenge the BJP which is a national party? It is like an ant is trying to fight with an elephant."

Speaking about TMC general secretary's remark that if the party opens its 'gates' all BJP leaders will join it, he said, "Abhishek Banerjee says anything. Those who believe the ideology of BJP...who say Bharat Mata ki Jai from their heart they can never join TMC. The ultimate goal of TMC is to separate West Bengal and make a Greater Bangladesh."

Notably, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo joined TMC last week.

Following this, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said more leaders will join the party in the coming days as BJP is "just a gas balloon with no ideology".

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Many BJP leaders are in talks with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch. BJP is just a gas balloon. BJP does not have any ideology. Nobody can adjust to their anti-people policies that is the reason people are leaving the party."

Earlier this month, former BJP MLAs Soumen Roy and Tanmoy Ghosh had joined TMC.

West Bengal has been witnessing a reverse trend of leaders rejoining TMC from BJP after the assembly elections results. Earlier, BJP heavyweight Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy had joined TMC.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. Despite aggressive campaigning, the BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

