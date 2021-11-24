TN CM hands over cheque to slain police officer's family

Chennai, Nov 24 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of murdered Special Sub-Inspector of Police, S. Bhoominathan. The cheque was handed over at the Tamil Nadu secretariat. The money came from the Chief Minister's Public Relief fund.

Bhoominathan was murdered in the wee hours of Sunday while he was chasing goat thieves in Tiruchi district. The Police officer who was on night duty on Saturday chased the bike-borne goat thieves at 2 a.m. and apprehended one gang after a chase of 15 km. However one of the thieves took out a machete hidden in a cloth and hit the police officer on the head leaving him dead on the spot.

Police have arrested Manikandan, a 19-year-old youth, and two school children aged 13 and 15 years for the crime.

Tamil Nadu home secretary, S.K. Prabakar and Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu were present when the cheque was handed over to the family of Bhoominathan.

