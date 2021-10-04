TN CM launches face recognition software to aid police probe

Chennai, Oct 4 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday launched face recognition software to aid the state police in its investigations. The software would help compare the photos of suspects with a data resource of over 5.30 lakh photos updated in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS).

An official statement from the state police said that the software would help track down accused persons, suspected persons, and missing persons. It would also help in identifying corpses by comparing with the data available with the CCTNS.

The software would also share the information about a person to all the police stations and would help nab the culprit if he or she commits an offence in another police station area.

The arrest warrant pending against an individual will also be identified by the software and also if there is any crime history of the concerned person. This software can be installed in the computers used in the police stations as well as in the smartphones of the police personnel who are on the ground doing duty.

The statement from the police department said that there are plans to update the software to identify faces obtained in CCTV visuals which could help track down people who are missing.

Senior officials including Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu, and Police Chief C. Sylendra Babu were present on the occasion.

