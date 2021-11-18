TN CM urges PM to convert 8 state highways into NH

Chennai, Nov 18 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to convert eight State Highways into National Highways.

Stalin in a letter to PM Modi said the eight State Highways are important roads connecting significant pilgrimage centres like Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchendur and Palani, major trade and tourist centres.

"Hence, these roads need immediate improvements to fulfill the needs of the road users," Stalin said.

The eight roads are: Thiruvannamalai-Kallakurichi, Vallioor-Tiruchendur, Kollegal-Hanur-MM Hills-Palar Road-TN Border extended up to Mettur in Tamil Nadu, Palani-Dharapuram, Arcot-Tindivanam, Mettupalayam-Bhavani, Avinashi-Mettupalayam and Bhavani-Karur, totalling 500 km.

Stalin said 'in-principle' approval was granted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for conversion of eight roads into National Highways and sanction had also been accorded for the preparation of detailed project reports (DPR) in 2016 and 2017.

"The proposals for declaration of the roads have also been presented to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) on 06.12.2018. However, formal notifications for the declaration of these roads as new National Highways are yet to be issued by the Ministry," Stalin said.

