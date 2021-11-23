TN DGP asks cops to carry firearms when going in remote areas

Chennai, Nov 23 Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu has directed the police personnel to carry firearms for their self-protection while patrolling in remote and desolate areas.

The DGP said this after paying floral tributes to the slain police sub-inspector, S. Boominathan at Tiruchi who was killed by goat thieves while he was on a chase to catch them on the wee hours of Sunday.

Babu said that instructions have been given to the police personnel to carry firearms and the law states that police personnel can act in self-defence using them against those who carry out deadly attacks.

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchi, the DGP said that police personnel should not hesitate to use firearms under such extreme circumstances to protect their own lives.

The DGP said that Boominathan had acted boldly during the situation and had chased the goat thieves for 15 km to discharge his duty and had intercepted them in the early hours of Sunday.

Sylendra Babu said that Boominathan had seized the weapons from the goat thieves and had even informed their family about the theft they were indulging in but he never expected them to seize the machete and attack him fatally. DGP described Boominathan as a hero and said that he had undergone commando training and received the Chief Minister's Police medal.

The Tamil Nadu DGP said that three arrested including the two juveniles were totally involved in the attack on the Police officer and said that video footage was used as evidence.

Sylendra Babu also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for announcing a solatium of Rs 1 crore to the family of Boominathan as well as a government job to a member of his family.

