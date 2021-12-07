TN Public Service Commission releases annual recruitment planner

Chennai, Dec 7 The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Tuesday released the annual recruitment planner for 2022 that will fill thousands of posts.

TNPSC Chairman Ka Balachandran released the annual recruitment planner that will lead to the resumption of recruitment drive after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 11,000 vacancies in Group II, Group II-A and Group IV posts are expected to be filled shortly, the TNPSC Chairman said.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Balachandran said that competitive examinations will be held in a transparent manner, using technology extensively to prevent malpractices.

Balachandran said, "We are preparing the syllabus for Group II, Group II-A and Group IV posts. The syllabus will be uploaded on the portal of TNPSC in a few days. The syllabus and model question papers will be uploaded on the portal before the notification is announced."

More than 25 lakh students are preparing for the TNPSC examinations for different posts, including village administrative officer. The last examination for Group II posts was held in November 2019.

The 10.5 per cent internal reservation provided to the Vannikula Kshathriya community or the Vanniyar community from within the Most Backward Castes (MBC) will not be announced after the Madras High Court struck down the reservation announced by the state government.

The TNPSC Chairman also said that candidates from Bihar have not cleared the examination in large numbers, adding that those who want to clear the test will have to score the minimum marks required in Tamil language.

He also said that the Combined Civil Services Examination for Group I posts to select deputy collectors and deputy superintendents of police will be notified in June 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor