TN raises 2 shutters of Mullaperiyar dam

Chennai, Nov 18 Tamil Nadu government has opened two spillway shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam following heavy rains at the catchment areas of the dam.

The decision was taken after the water level rose to 141 feet.

After the shutters were opened, 772 cusecs water is being released into the Periyar river of Kerala.

Water has already reached the Vallakadavu area and an alert has been issued for people living in the low-lying areas of the Periyar river.

Mullaperiyar is a masonry gravity dam managed by the Tamil Nadu government but geographically, it is situated in Kerala and hence the officers of both governments coordinate with each other before opening the dams.

While Kerala government is batting for a new dam at Mullaperiyar, the Tamil Nadu says the present dam is strong enough.

On October 29, 1886, a lease agreement was signed between the Maharaja of Travancore and the British Secretary of State for India for Periyar irrigation works.

However, after the formation of unified Kerala, the state government announced that the earlier agreement was invalid and needs to be reviewed.

In 1970, the agreement was renewed during the tenure of CPI leader C. Achutha Menon as Chief Minister of Kerala.

