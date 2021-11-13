TN seeks extension of date for crop insurance enrollment

Chennai, Nov 13 Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam has requested the Central government to extend the date for enrollment of paddy farmers under the Revamped Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana or crop insurance to November 30.

Panneerselvam, in a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, said owing to Navaratri and Diwali holidays and due to the incessant rain, farmers were not able to access the services of Common Service Centres and financial institutions.

Hence the enrollment of farmers under the crop insurance scheme during the Special/Samba paddy season could not be completed by November 15, the last date that was announced.

Panneerselvam said about three lakh farmers cultivating crop in 3.36 lakh acres of temple lands on lease basis are being issued with computerised land revenue documents for the past few days after scrutiny of their genuinity in cultivating the lands.

He also said about 10 lakh farmers will cultivate paddy during the Special season on about 25 lakh acres of land in Tamil Nadu.

According to Panneerselvam, during 2021-22, 12 lakh acres have been insured so far and 8.75 lakh farmers have been enrolled under the insurance scheme which is lesser than the insurance coverage during 2020-21.

The extension of date for enrollment will enable a large number of farmers to be included under the crop insurance scheme, Panneerselvam added.

