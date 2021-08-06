TN to bring a law to regularise groundwater usage: Stalin

Chennai, Aug 6 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said his government will bring in a law to regularise the use of groundwater, separate budget for agriculture, focus on organic farming and revive the farmer's market.

He was speaking at the 32nd anniversary function of the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) here.

Stalin said the government will present the Budget for FY22 on August 13 in the Assembly and the next day a separate Budget for the agriculture sector will be presented.

Stating that the government is giving a special attention on the agriculture, Stalin said the 'uzhavar sandhai' (farmer market) will be revived in the state and focus will be on organic farming.

He also said the government will come out with a law for regularising the use of groundwater.

Stalin said the state government is considering climate change as a major challenge for the humanity and necessary action will be taken in that regard.

According to him, the state government is focussed on attaining self sufficiency in food production and also increasing the farm acreage.

