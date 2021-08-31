TN to use drones to monitor mining

Chennai, Aug 31 The Tamil Nadu government will use drones to check the quantum of minerals mined from its leased quarries at an outlay of Rs 25 crore, said Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan.

He also said the unused quarries in the state will be used for water harvesting and storage.

Announcing these in the Assembly on Tuesday, Duraimurgan said in order to stop mining against norms, the government will use drone to survey the mines and quarries at the end every six months and arrive at the quantum of minerals mined.

According to him, there are 436 mines and quarries in the state whose lease period has expired and they will be used to store water and supply to people during summer.

He also said the government will come out with a policy for M-Sand manufacturing industry and also conduct a survey to ascertain availability of gypsum in Salem, Tirunelvelli, Tuticorin and Perambalur districts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor