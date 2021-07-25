To put house in order, Venugopal, Maken to meet Rajasthan PCC office-bearers today in Jaipur

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and party's in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken are scheduled to meet Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office-bearers on Saturday, said sources.

The meeting comes at a crucial juncture when there have been speculations about a rejig in the cabinet and also the party high command has been trying to iron out differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot.

As per sources, Venugopal and Maken, who arrived in Rajasthan on Friday to end the internal crisis and firm up decisions about cabinet expansion, appointments in boards and the party organisation, will meet office-bearers of the party's state unit in Jaipur PCC office at 10.30 am on Saturday.

Earlier, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has called party MLAs' and leaders for a meeting at the same time.

Sources have earlier informed that after sorting out the Punjab crisis, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is keeping a close watch on Rajasthan development.

"Cabinet reshuffle is in at the final stage and will be done in one or two days," said the sources who are involved in the working of the party.

A senior leader had also toldthat Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot camps have agreed to a formula and the numbers of ministers to be inducted in the Rajasthan cabinet.

"Sonia Gandhi has also talked to Gehlot about this decision over the phone. Gehlot had some reservations about the decision which have been cleared after the round of talks between him and Sonia Gandhi," the source said.

The source also said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also played an important role in mediating between leaders of Rajasthan Congress who were at loggerhead.

Notably, there are around 30 berths in the Rajasthan cabinet, of which nine are vacant.

The sources said that accommodating MLAs from the Pilot camp in the cabinet is a challenge. "Also, we have to adjust the Independent and BSP MLAs who are supporting Congress government," they said.

A senior leader who was involved in the process toldthat everything is in the final stage and senior leaders are going to Jaipur to freeze the decision and cabinet expansion will be done in one or two days in a phased manner.

"After cabinet expansion, the appointment of boards and organisation will be done," they said.

The leader also informed that though Pilot won't be a part of the government but his supporters will be given appropriate adjustments in the Cabinet and boards. "Sachin Pilot will most likely be brought to the AICC team at the Centre," they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

