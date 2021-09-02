Train services in Germany hit by 6-day strike

Berlin, Sep 2 Following two previous strike actions lasting several days, Germany's train services will be again severely affected until September 6 due to renewed strike actions by the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL).

GDL rejected the latest attempt at mediation shortly before the start of the strikes on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"A collective agreement is reached in negotiations and cannot be dictated," said Martin Seiler, personnel director at Germany's rail company Deutsche Bahn (DB), said in a statement.

In addition to a wage increase of 3.2 per cent, GDL demands a Covid-19 bonus of 600 euros ($708) as well as collective agreements for the entire rail infrastructure, for network, station and service as well as the workshops.

