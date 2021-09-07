Tribals ransack MP police station after arrested youth dies

Khargone/Bhopal, Sep 7 Hundreds of villagers stormed and ransacked a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday morning, after a youth arrested on a theft charge, died.

As per reports, one of the 12 accused, arrested by the police in connection with a robbery incident in Khairkundi village under Biston police station area, died in jail on Monday evening.

Coming to know of the death, hundreds of tribals besieged the Biston police station, vandalised police vehicles, pelted stones, and threw furniture, making police personnel flee to save their lives. The villagers alleged that all accused persons were tortured and brutally beaten at the police station.

The videos of the incident show villagers pelting stones and police firing teargas shells. Some police personnel are also said to have suffered injuries.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said: "The government is bent on oppressing the tribals in Madhya Pradesh. After Nemawar and Neemuch, now the news of the death of a tribal due to torture in Biston police station of Khargone district and the murder of a tribal girl student while going to school in Balaghat district, has come. I demand a high level inquiry into the incident and strict action against the culprits. I also demand all possible help to the families of the victims, they must get justice."

Former state Congress President Arun Yadav also attacked the government, saying: "The MP Police is like Taliban. A tribal has died due to torture in police remand, the incident is sad and condemnable."

