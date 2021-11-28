Trinamool calls emergency meet of Working Committee on Monday

Kolkata, Nov 28 As the Parliament's Winter session begins, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called an emergency meeting of her Trinamool Congress' Working Committee on Monday to decide the future course of action in strengthening the footprints of the party on the national canvas.

Apart from Banerjee and the party's national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, all the 21 members of the Working Committee including senior leaders like Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Derek O'Brien have been asked to be present in the meeting to be held at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday evening.

Even Ashok Tanwar, the senior Congress leader from Haryana, who recently joined the party, has been asked to be present.

Sources in the party indicated that the meeting is expected to be important because the Committee is likely to discuss the future course of action of the party in the meeting. The leader of Trinamool Legislative Party in the Parliament Bandyopadhyay, who is presently in Delhi, was asked to skip the all-party meeting before the Winter session and come back to Kolkata to attend the Working Committee meeting.

"As there is a very important meeting in Kolkata, so we cannot attend the all-party meeting," Bandyopadhyay told media persons

Party insiders indicated that as there will be discussions on the results of the recent Tripura local body elections, and party supremo Banerjee is likely to give a detailed road-map about the party's future course of action in the Winter session.

With an eye to the 2024 Parliament election, Trinamool has already expanded its organisation in states like Tripura, Goa and Haryana. Senior leaders like Sushmita Deb, former Goa Chief Minister Luizino Falerio, Kirti Azad, and Tanwar have joined the party and they are likely to carry the banner of the party at the national level. The party is going to discuss how these national leaders can be used effectively to spread the organisation in different states of the country.

"We will fight tooth and nail to uproot the BJP from the country. We have already created a mark in the political map of the country and in the coming elections these will become more and more prominent. The meeting will decide the strategy and the future course of action of the party," a senior leader and one of the members of the working committee said.

