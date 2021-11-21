Trinamool Congress youth leader shot dead

Kolkata, Nov 21 A Trinamool Congress youth leader was shot dead by some miscreants at Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas on Saturday night.

The deceased identified as Maharam Sk - a TMC leader of Nikarihat Gram Panchayat was rushed to SSKM after he was shot from a close range. Sk died at the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened when Sk was walking down from his party office at Nikarihat, some unknown miscreants came in an auto and stopped beside him and pumped two bullets on his chest from a close range.

Sk immediately fell on the ground and the miscreants fled with their auto.

According to the police, quoting the eye-witnesses there were three in number and they have been identified. Police are looking for the trio and are hopeful that they will be arrested soon.

Sk was rushed to SSKM after giving initial treatment at Canning sub-divisional hospital but he breathed his last on Sunday afternoon. Sources in the hospital said that his bleeding could not be stopped and excessive blood loss led to his death.

Trinamool Congress, however, alleged the BJP anti-socials were responsible for the murder. BJP national vice-president, refuting the allegation, said: "Is there anyone from BJP in Canning. It is a result of TMC's internal fighting. They might have some problem regarding cut-money and that resulted in the killing."

However, there was tension in the area and a huge police force has been deployed. "We are checking the CCTV footage and hope to get hold of the miscreants soon," a senior district police officer said.

