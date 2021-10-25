Trinamool leaders meet Goa teenager's family who died mysteriously on beach

Panaji, Oct 25 A Trinamool Congress delegation comprising Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, party leader Babul Supriyo and party's National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro on Monday met the family of deceased teenager Siddhi Naik, who died in mysterious circumstances on a Goa beach in August.

The leaders slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Goa for botching up the probe into the youngster's death.

"This family has lost their daughter. Police have done nothing but added to their misery," Moitra said, after meeting Siddhi's parents.

"The police have not done the post-mortem as per law. Only one doctor has done the post-mortem, when ideally there should have been three. Doctors never said it's a suicide yet the police was quick to declare it a suicide. The CCTV footage went miraculously missing that night. How? Why?," Faleiro said.

Moitra and Supriyo are currently in Goa ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the coastal state.

Banerjee is expected to arrive in the poll-bound state on October 28.

The 19-year-old girl, a resident of Nachinola village in north Goa, was allegedly missing since the morning of August 12 and a missing complaint was filed by her father with the Calangute police station.

The body was found, in a partially clothed state, on the following day at Calangute beach. A post-mortem ruled out any sexual assault and murder while identifying the cause of death due to drowning in the beach.

Siddhi's father, Santosh, has however demanded that the case should be registered and investigated as a murder, raising red flags about the police investigation.

