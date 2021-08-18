Trinamool will win in Tripura, says Mamata

Kolkata, Aug 18 Strongly condemning the 'vandalism' that is going on in Tripura against the people who are going there from West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that this kind of hooliganism will not work and the Trinamool Congress is going to win in Tripura, which goes to the polls in 2023.

"The people who are going to Tripura from West Bengal are not allowed in hotels. Even if they manage to get into a hotel, they are harassed. Their network connection is snapped and they are not given food. Total vandalism is going on in Tripuraa.

"But this won't work. We are going to win in Tripura. There is no law and order in the state and we want all the people of Tripura to get the benefits like the people of West Bengal do. We want the people of Tripura to get free treatment and free ration," Banerjee said.

Adding that many people are willing to join Trinamool Congress in Tripura, the Chief Minister said, "There is neither any law or order nor there is any kind of democracy and discipline in Tripura. Our MPs and women supporters are being beaten up. This cannot continue. Tripura's former Speaker and five-time MLA Jitendra Sarkar along with some other people are willing to join our party."

Taking a dig at Tripura Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya, the Chief Minister said, "We had sought time from the Governor of Tripura but he said that he is very busy and cannot give us time before August 15. Our Governor is rather good. He gives time to the BJP leaders nearly every day. They come to have discussions with the Governor, but we don't get time."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor