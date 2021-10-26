Trinamool's Sushmita Dev, BJP's Selvaganabathy take oath as RS members

New Delhi, Oct 26 Chairman of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday administered oath to BJP's S.Selvaganabathy and Trinamool Congress' Sushmita Dev as new Rajya Sabha members.

Sushmita Dev, who was formerly with the Congress, left the party and joined Trinamool recently and is elected from West Bengal while Selvaganabathy has been elected from Puducherry on a BJP ticket.

After taking the oath, Sushmita Dev said, "I have the responsibility of three states. I have been elected from West Bengal, my home state is Assam and am working in Tripura."

Dev was Lok Sabha MP from the Congress, but lost in 2019 and was also the chief of the women wing of Congress.

BJP's Selvaganapathy said that Puducherruly needs more development. The BJP won the RS election in alliance with All India N.R. Congress in the state after defeating the Congress candidate.

