Tripura civic polls a litmus test for BJP, Left and Trinamool

Agartala, Nov 23 Around 14 months before the assembly elections, the civic bodies polls in Tripura on Thursday would be an acid test for three political parties the ruling BJP, the main opposition CPI-M led Left and new player Trinamool Congress, while the Congress is turning out to be a nonentity.

After Tripura become a full-fledged state around 50 years ago, the CPI-M led Left Front governed the state for 35 years

