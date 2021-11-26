Tripura civic polls: TMC approaches SC urging to postpone counting of votes

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has approached the Supreme Court of India urging to postpone the counting of votes of municipal elections that were held in Tripura on November 25.

The TMC has alleged that Supreme Court orders for free and fair municipal elections were violated and people were not allowed to vote.

Further, complainant the TMC seeks a probe by the court-monitored panel into the allegation levelled by them.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, refuted the charges and said that the opposition was trying to obtain public sympathy fearing defeat.

The Election Commission of India informed today that 81.52 per cent voting turnout at Tripura civic polls till 9.30 pm was reported.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 28.

This is the first civic poll that the BJP contested after coming to power in Tripura in 2018.

( With inputs from ANI )

