Tripura govt launches helpline to take governance to people's doorsteps

Agartala, Sep 6 The BJP government in Tripura, where the Assembly elections are less than 18 months away, on Monday launched 'Chief Minister's Helpline' to take the governance to the doorsteps of the people, officials said.

An official of the Information Technology Department said that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched the 'Chief Minister's Helpline' with short code number '1905' to receive and fast track redressal of citizens grievances and to provide information.

He said that the helpline, which is a 24X 7 dedicated call centre, where citizens would be able to make a call and the call taker after receiving the grievance of the citizen would transfer it to concerned department through Integrated Task Monitoring System (ITMS) to address the grievance in a time bound manner.

Once the citizen grievance has been addressed by the department, it would be updated back to the helpline through the ITMS, the helpline supervisor would call the concerned citizen and confirm the action taken by the respective department.

If a citizen is satisfied with the department's action to address his grievance, then the call would be closed. But, if he is not, the grievance would again be sent back to the concerned department to take necessary action within a stipulated time, the official said.

The entire process of the newly launched CM's helpline would be regularly monitored by the Chief Minister's Office.

The helpline is also integrated with the emergency response support system of the police department.

In case of any emergency call, the CM's Helpline will transfer the call immediately to the ERSS and will follow up.

Other than grievances, the helpline would also provide citizens with an opportunity to ask questions, to collect information, submit suggestions and feedback for the government to improve, and receive and respond to the latest announcements from the government.

The helpline will also provide information regarding the different schemes and new initiatives of the Tripura government.

