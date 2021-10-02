TTD invites Bommai for devotional channel launch

Bengaluru, Oct 2 The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD) delegation on Saturday invited Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the launch of Sri Venkateshwara Bhakti Channel in Hindi and Kannada languages.

The delegation was being headed by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy along with priests. They met Bommai and invited him for the launch scheduled on October 11.

Sri Venkateshwara Bhakti Channel available in Telugu and Tamil languages will now be available for a larger group of audience in Hindi speaking states, and in Kannada language as well.

A large number of people including Bollywood celebrities, business tycoons, revere Lord Venkateshwara.

The delegation also invited Bommai for Srivari annual Bramhotsavams in Tirumala from October 7 to 15. Subba Reddy briefed Bommai about the elaborative preparations taken for the organisation of the Bramhotsavam programme.

