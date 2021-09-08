Tukde-tukde article writer of Panchjanya is crazy: Mohandas Pai

Bengaluru, Sep 8 Hitting back at the author of Panchajanya article attacking software giant Infosys, T.V. Mohandas Pai, current Chairman of Manipal Global Education and former director of Infosys, said the author is a crazy fellow.

Talking to , he said that Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy is very upset and hurt over the scathing attacks on him by RSS-affiliate Panchajanya magazine.

"This is a crazy fellow. I don't know who the writer is, I don't know what his name is. He must be demented for having made such comments. That's why people must write to the editor and tell him to withdraw the article." the Padma Shri awardee said.

Asked if there is any agenda behind the write-up, he maintained, "I don't think there is an agenda for it. I just think they are crazy writers who want to prove that they are more nationalist than anyone else," he added.

He further said, it's wrong for the Panchjanya to launch such an attack on Narayana Murthy. "I am in touch with him and I know he is very hurt. Because you can always be critical but not abusive like this. Tukde-tukde gang has not done anything for the country, but this man Murthy is from different background," he explained.

When asked about how the company is looking at the allegations, he said, "I think the employees of Infosys are very angry and upset at these stupid charges. It will not impact their work or performance, but certainly, they will have negative opinion towards Panchjanya. There are 2.80 lakh employees in Infosys. With their families, they make up 12 lakh people. They are a very large group and you are abusing all of them for nothing, he pointed out.

The company's reputation has been totally tarnished, the people of the country are with Narayan Murthy. He is one of the largest job creators of India. You can criticise Infosys for making mistakes and they will fix it, that is very correct. But you can't call them anti-national and all that rubbish, Pai maintained.

Yes, the portal is not working properly and they are fixing it. But you can't call them anti-national. I think we should all talk to them and tell them to withdraw the article, he opined.

He further clarified the concern raised by the union finance ministry, saying it is a very complex process. It's extremely complex, it will take time to fix it. My personal view is there has been inadequate testing by the department. After the software is delivered, the department has to test whether it has reached the niche. They have probably not tested it enough. The software was released prematurely. There will be some bugs they have to take care of and they are taking care of them.

Asked about Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman's statement on Infosys, he said, "I don't want to comment on the union finance minister's statement. Because the finance minister has been very supportive and I don't want to comment. She is reacting to criticism that's all."

Reacting to the Panchajanya magazine defending the article against Infosys, he explained that, the person who wrote it must be a crazy fellow, he does not understand anything. "I think we should ask the editor to withdraw it. I think they must write to Panchjanya and tell them it is very unfair. Its a big company from Karnataka. These fellows are attacking it for nothing," he opined.

When asked about whether RSS has got anything to do with it, he said, "I don't think it's the view of the RSS. It's only the view of the Panchajanya. People of Karnataka should protest against it," he said.

Talking about questions being raised on recruitment to Infosys, he answered that "every appointment is made on merit. I don't know what they are talking about."

It hurts industrialists, it hurts job creators because they don't like this. No company or industrialist is anti-national. You can call politic anti-national, media anti-national because it is building public opinion right or wrong. You can call political leaders whatever you want, but why do you call an industrialist anti-national, it's stupid, he said.

Commenting on comparing the company with Naxals and tukde tukde gang, Mohandas Pai replied, "Tell me if any responsible person makes such a statement, what will come to your mind? Crazy people. We are a free country what to do. It's very abusive. I think we have to criticise them and get along."

