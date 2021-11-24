Turkey issues warrants for 112 soldiers over failed coup

Ankara, Nov 24 Turkey launched massive operations against 112 soldiers and former military school students over their suspected links to a failed coup attempt in July 2016.

The orders came after prosecutors of Turkey's western Izmir city completed their investigations, and the operations covered 22 provinces, reports Xinhua news agency.

So far, 76 suspects have been detained and the operations are continuing.

A total of 3,338 people have been detained within the scope of the planned investigations conducted by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Izmir since 2019, according to the agency.

Ankara blames the US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his network for masterminding the failed coup.

Gulen has denied the allegation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey expects "strong solidarity" in the extradition of the "fugitives" of the network.

Addressing a meeting of the International Criminal Police Organization in Istanbul via a video message, Erdogan said his country has been conducting an intense and determined struggle against all forms of terrorism.

