Turkish Airlines to require Covid vax certificate, negative test results

Ankara, Aug 30 The Turkish Airlines announced that passengers travelling on domestic routes will be required to submit a Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a negative test result before boarding.

Bilal Eksi, CEO of the flag carrier, said in a tweet that the new arrangement will be effective from September 6, Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of COvid-19 vaccines administered in Turkey has exceeded 93 million, according to its Health Ministry.

The figure indicated that 76.8 per cent of the eligible population took at least one dose of vaccine, the Ministry added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor