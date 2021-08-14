Twitter unlocks account of Congress, Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 14 Social media platform Twitter on Saturday unlocked the accounts of the Congress, party former President Rahul Gandhi and several others after temporarily blocking it for violating their policy.

After the party's account was unlocked, the Congress said: "Satyamev Jayate."

According to sources, Twitter has unlocked the accounts but have withheld the old tweets.

The micro-blogging platform had blocked the accounts for violating policies.

The Congress has alleged that it was being done on the behest of the government.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday released a video statement slamming Twitter for blocking his account and alleged that the social media platform was taking sides in the politics of the country.

He said that he has 19-20 million followers and they have been denied the right to an opinion.

"So, this is not only patently unfair, this is their breaching the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform. And for the investors this is a very dangerous thing because taking sides in the political contest has repercussions for Twitter," he added.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the democracy is under attack, opposition was not being allowed to speak in Parliament and the media is controlled.

"And I thought there was a ray of light where we could put what we thought on Twitter. But obviously, that's not the case. It's obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says," he added,

"As Ind, we have to ask the question: Are we going to allow companies just because they are beholden to the Government of India to define our politics for us? Is that what this is going to come to? Or are we going to define our politics on our own? That's the real question here."

