Twitter unlocks accounts of Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Twitter on Saturday unlocked the accounts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, a few days after it was temporarily suspended for sharing pictures of the family of a minor victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.

The Twitter accounts of various other Congress leaders like Pawan Khera and Manickam Tagore have also been unlocked.

The move comes a day after Rahul Gandhi criticised the microblogging site and called it "biased".

Chairman of Congress' Social Media Department Rohan Gupta toldon Saturday: "Twitter unlocked all accounts linked to Congress, including that of Rahul Gandhi today morning. This is the win of the people of India."

"Satyameva Jayate," Congress tweeted after the account was unlocked.

In a video statement released on Friday, the Congress leader questioned if India would let a company (Twitter) define the politics of the country.

"A company is making its business to define our politics and as a politician, I don't like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi, this is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down," the Member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad said.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday asked Facebook to remove a video posted on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Instagram profile, revealing identify of a 'minor girl victim's family.

In a letter to Facebook, the Child Right's body asked to take 'appropriate action' against his profile for violating the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Twitter suspended the accounts of the Congress party and several of its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi for violating the rules of the microblogging site, after Gandhi tweeted a picture of the victim's family.

( With inputs from ANI )

