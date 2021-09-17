Two-day Goa Assembly session summoned from October 18

Panaji, Sep 17 Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Friday summoned a two-day session of the state Assembly from October 18.

The sixteenth session is expected to the last session of the seventh Assembly, before the state heads for polls, expected to be held in early 2022.

