Two MLAs from Congress, BSP join BJP in UP

Lucknow, Nov 24 Aditi Singh, the rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, on Wednesday joined the BJP.

BSP MLA Vandana Singh from Azamgarh also joined the saffron party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aditi Singh had revolted against the Congress last year when she defied the party's diktat and attended a special one-day session of the UP Assembly.

Ever since, she has been critical of the Congress leadership and has been praising the BJP. Her joining the BJP was expected since the past several months.

Vandana Singh had been suspended from the BSP last year. While most of the suspended BSP legislators have joined the Samajwadi Party, Vandana Singh chose to join the BJP.

