UK forces going back to Afghanistan not on the cards: Def Secy

London, Aug 17 UK Secretary of Defence Ben Wallace said that British forces going back to Afghanistan is "not on the cards", after the Taliban entered the Afghan capital city of Kabul.

Asked by Sky News on Monday if the British and NATO forces would return to Afghanistan, Wallace said: "That's not on the cards that we're going to go back," reports Xinhua news agency.

The Taliban said on Sunday that the war in Afghanistan has ended and they will soon declare the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

They will take responsible actions to ensure the safety of Afghan citizens and foreign missions in Afghanistan.

Wallace said Britain was doing everything it could to evacuate British nationals and Afghans with links to Britain.

"Our target is about 1,200 to 1,500 exit a day in the capacity of our aeroplanes, and we'll keep that flow," he said.

The Defence Secretary on August 12 said the US decision to pull its military forces out of Afghanistan was a "mistake", which has handed the Taliban "momentum" in the country.

"Of course I am worried, it is why I said I felt this was not the right time or decision to make because, of course, Al Qaeda will probably come back, certainly would like that type of breeding ground," he told Sky News.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the US decision to pull out of Afghanistan has "accelerated things".

The Parliament will be recalled on Wednesday from their summer recess to debate the British government's response to the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor