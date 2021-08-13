UK GDP rebounds in Q2 as Covid restrictions ease

London, Aug 13 The UK's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.8 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

However, the British economy is still 4.4 per cent smaller than the pre-pandemic level at Q4 2019, Xinhua news agency quoted the ONS as saying on Thursday.

In Q2, services, production and construction output all increased, rising by 5.7 per cent, 0.5 per cent and 3.3 per cent, respectively, quarter-on-quarter, said the ONS.

In terms of monthly growth, the GDP mounted by 2.2 per cent in April, 0.6 per cent in May and 1.0 per cent in June, respectively, said the ONS.

England lifted almost all its remaining Covid-19 restrictions on July 19.

