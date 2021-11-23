Ukraine plans no military offensive in Donbas: FM

Kiev, Nov 23 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has refuted the reports that Kiev is plotting a military attack in the conflict-hit region of Donbas.

"Let me state it officially: Ukraine does not plan a military offensive in the Donbas. We are devoted to seeking political and diplomatic solutions to the conflict," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Ukraine keeps working hard to revive the Normandy format to resolve the conflict in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, together known as Donbas, Kuleba said.

On Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in comments aired on "Russia 1" TV channel, said that Ukraine is probably seeking a military solution to the situation in Donbas, according to Russian media reports.

The conflict in Donbas started in April 2014 after government forces launched offensives to regain control of the cities and towns seized by armed groups which declared independence from Kiev.

The confrontation has claimed some 14,000 lives and left 40,000 more wounded.

The Normandy format, also known as the Normandy contact group consisting of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France, is a four-party diplomatic group set up to resolve the Donbas crisis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor