Ukrainian, French Presidents discuss security issues

Kiev, Dec 12 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss his country's security situation.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed the ways to unlock the negotiation process in the Normandy format, designed to end the conflict in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas through diplomatic means, reports Xinhua news agency.

Zelensky said that Kiev stands ready to continue active work within the Normandy Four, which comprises Ukraine, France, Russia and Germany.

Zelensky and Macron stressed the need to resume the effective functioning of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to achieve an effective ceasefire, the release of hostages and the opening of the checkpoints in Donbas.

The TCG, consisting of representatives from Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, was formed to facilitate a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Donbas.

On Thursday, Zelensky held a telephone conversation with his American counterpart Joe Biden to discuss the security situation around Ukraine and the prospects for intensifying the peaceful settlement in Donbas.

It is reported that Zelensky will meet Macron on December 15 in Brussels.

