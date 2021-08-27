UN chief following situation in Kabul with 'great concern'

United Nations, Aug 27 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following with great concern the ongoing situation in Kabul, especially at the airport, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"He condemns this terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civil, and extends his deep condolences to the families of those killed. He stands in solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," Dujarric said on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people," the spokesman added.

Multiple casualties were reported after twin explosions in Kabul on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor