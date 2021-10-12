UN chief welcomes elections in Iraq, calls for disputes' settlement

United Nations, Oct 12 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the successful conducting of parliamentary elections in Iraq and called on parties to resolve disputes that may arise through established legal channels, said his spokesman.

"The secretary-general commends the women and men of Iraq for their determination to make their voices heard through the ballot box on October 10. He notes the extensive efforts made by the relevant electoral and security bodies to ensure the largely peaceful conduct of the early parliamentary elections, called for by the people of Iraq in their quest for reform, accountability and a better future," Xinhua news agency quoted Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, as stating.

"The secretary-general urges all stakeholders to show patience and respect for the electoral timeline while the Independent High Electoral Commission tabulates the results, to resolve any electoral disputes that may arise through established legal channels, and to complete the electoral process by forming a government as soon as possible," said the statement.

Guterres reaffirmed that the UN remains fully committed to supporting the government and people of Iraq, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor