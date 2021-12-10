UN mission asks Taliban to uphold rights of every Afghan

New Delhi, Dec 10 The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called upon the Taliban to demonstrate their support for the rights of every Afghan.

The theme of this year's global Human Rights Day centres around 'Equality'.

Article 1 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights states: "All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights."

"The principles of equality and non-discrimination are paramount for the enjoyment of human rights by all. We call upon the Taliban to make this principle a day-to-day reality in Afghanistan," said Deborah Lyons, the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan.

Commitments made by the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans are yet to be met. Women and girls in particular have witnessed an erosion of their rights since August 15, when the Taliban took control of the war-torn nation.

Significant efforts are required by the Taliban to actively promote and protect the equal rights of girls and women, in access to education, work, free movement and other aspects of life, UNAMA said.

The UN is also deeply concerned by credible reports in recent months of killings, the use of violence against and forced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security services, government and civil society, including protesters, media workers, human rights defenders and minorities.

UNAMA urged the Taliban to investigate and make public their findings on these matters, as well as to demonstrate a commitment to upholding the rights of all Afghans by taking all possible measures to prevent the commission of such crimes.

The United Nations also encourages the fulfilment of Afghanistan's international human rights obligations as set out in the UN core international human rights treaties, laying the foundations for the universality of equality, justice and human dignity for all.

