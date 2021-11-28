Unclaimed vehicles turning junk at several Delhi Metro stations

New Delhi, Nov 28 A number of vehicles are lying unclaimed in the parking lots of Delhi Metro stations, some due to the Covid pandemic, others due to reasons unknown. In the long wait for their masters, these vehicles are fast turning into junk.

The parking operators have no idea how these vehicles ended up being there. They said, everyday they prepare a list of vehicles parked for more than 48 hours and give it to the Metro authorities. After this, Delhi Metro takes a call about what to do with these vehicles.

However, it is not known if these vehicles were stolen. There are some vehicles which have been parked by the bank as their owners could not pay the instalments.

A four-wheeler is parked at Delhi's Yamuna Bank Metro Station for more than a-year-and-a-half. According to the parking operator, it was parked by a banker as its owner could not pay the instalment.

During the pandemic, several people were forced to migrate home, while many lost their jobs. It is believed that some of these vehicles were left during that period, but no one turned up to claim them back.

A parking operator at the Botanical Garden Metro Station, said, "These vehicles have been lying here unclaimed even before the pandemic began. I have no idea why they are here. Not even the police are taking them away, what can I do?"

Apart from this, three vehicles are lying unclaimed at the parking lot of Akshardham Metro Station for a long time.

There are as many as 114 parking lots at different Metro Stations where a number of vehicles are lying unclaimed. There is also a provision for auction of the unclaimed vehicles after a certain period of time. Some people take away their vehicles by a court order, but unclaimed ones turn into junk.

Delhi Metro, in a statement said, "Cars are parked in the parking lots of Delhi Metro stations on payment basis. If vehicles are found parked for more than 7 days, concerned police authorities are informed. A list is sent every month to the police for necessary action."

As per a report, a total of 89 vehicles lay unclaimed in the parking lots of 38 Metro stations from March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Delhi Metro said, even after a notice is sent to the owner and he or she does not turn up, then these vehicles will be sent for scrap.

As per auction rules, the process of disposal has to start six months after a vehicle is found lying unclaimed. The police take this on record and later it is informed to the court.

