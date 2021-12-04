Unemployment biggest issue in Punjab assembly polls, says Navjot Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday urged the Central government to resume trade with Pakistan and claimed that the state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,000 crore in the last 34 months.

"Scope of India-Pak trade and these 34 countries is USD 37 billion. Right now we are carrying out a trade of only USD 3 billion, which is not even 5 per cent of the potential. I had requested earlier too, I am requesting once again that trade should resume. It will benefit one and all,"the Punjab Congress chief said while urging Centre to resume trade with Pakistan.

Sidhu further added that the biggest issue in these assembly elections will be employment. "Punjab has suffered the loss of Rs 4,000 crore in last 34 months, 15,000 jobs lost. I give you a guarantee that within a short span of time we will give you a vision. All men have eyes, few have the vision."

Recently, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joined the Congress party in Chandigarh, in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Earlier on December 2, Navjot Singh Sidhu along with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar were present in a high-level meeting which was chaired by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his Delhi residence to address internal issues of the state's party unit.

Punjab is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls in 2022.In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor