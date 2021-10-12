UNGA allows 3 states in serious arrears to vote

United Nations, Oct 12 The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution to allow three countries, which are at least two years in arrears for membership dues, to vote in the current session.

Article 19 of the UN Charter stipulates that a member state can no longer vote in the General Assembly if it is at least two years in arrears for membership dues unless the assembly is satisfied that the failure to pay is due to conditions beyond the control of the member, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the resolution, the General Assembly agrees that the failure of the three countries the Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, and Somalia to pay the full minimum amount necessary to avoid the application of Article 19 was indeed due to conditions beyond their control.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor