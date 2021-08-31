UNGA calls for support for Haiti in wake of quake

United Nations, Aug 31 The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution to express solidarity with and support for the government and people of Haiti in the aftermath of the devastating August 14 earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people.

The resolution adopted on Monday calls on the international community to scale up humanitarian assistance and rehabilitation of Haiti, in order to repair and strengthen the country's prospects for achieving sustainable development, reports Xinhua news agency.

The resolution urges international financial institutions and organisations to continue to contribute generously in their response to deliver immediate relief and to maintain their support for the long-term rehabilitation of Haiti, through prioritising action to reduce the vulnerability of the country by systematically promoting its long-term socio-economic development.

It requests the UN Secretary-General, to the extent of his authority, to support the reconstruction efforts that are being made by the Haitian government.

The massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 14 in Haiti has claimed the lives of 2,207 people, with 344 others still missing.

The temblor also left at least 12,268 others injured and the number of damaged homes exceeded 77,000, while almost 53,000 were destroyed.

