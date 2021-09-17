UNGA to continue honour system for vaccination status

United Nations, Sep 17 The UN intends to continue an honour system for vaccination status to enter the General Assembly Hall during the high-level conference week.

There was a pilot project under the previous president of the General Assembly, which basically said that, by swiping a badge to enter the General Assembly Hall, delegates attest that they are fully vaccinated, that they have not tested positive for ovid-19 in the last 10 days and have no symptoms, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said on Thursday.

"We're working with the president of the General Assembly 76 (the current president) on continuing this honour system in an appropriate and acceptable way for all concerned," Xinhua news agency quoted the spokesman as saying.

Dujarric confirmed on Wednesday that current General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid has circulated a letter, embracing the requirement of the New York City Mayor's office that everyone who enters the General Assembly Hall shall be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I think it bears repeating that we are cooperating, we have cooperated with the host country and the host city on these matters and will continue to be discussing these matters with them. We fully expect to find appropriate solutions consistent with our respective requirements and status," he said on Thursday.

The spokesman said the Secretary-General has limited authority and that there are issues that member states will have to solve.

"We've taken a number of mitigation measures from the Secretariat point of view: smaller footprint, mandatory mask-wearing, mandatory vaccination for staff, etc., and also limiting the delegation size to 1+3 in the GA Hall to ensure that the high-level meeting is as safe as possible," he said.

The General Assembly high-level week, or the General Debate, begins on September 21.

Dozens of heads of state, heads of government and ministers are expected to come to deliver speeches in person.

Others will send in recorded speeches that will be played in the General Assembly Hall.

