Union minister welcomed with gunfire in K'taka, FIR lodged

Yadgir, (Karnataka) Aug 18 Bhagwanth Khuba, the Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy, was welcomed to BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' with gunshots here on Wednesday.

However, the action of the BJP followers and local representatives didn't go down well with the police with district SP Vedmurthy ordering the local police to file an FIR in the incident.

The followers of BJP leaders former ministers Baburao Chinchansur, Raju Gowda and MLA Venkatreddy Mudnal had gathered in Yaragol village in large numbers to welcome the Union minister.

The crowd threw all Covid guidelines into the air and even senior leaders seemed to be getting carried away by the celebrations of the Yatra.

Khuba was welcomed with celebratory gunfire from countrymade rifles with the crowd flashing guns throughout the procession.

Chinchansur himself held a gun and encouraged the crowd to fire in the air.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has stated that he will direct the officers in the ministry to get details of the incident.

Khuba later said that the followers did not fire bullet shots, but only burst crackers which made a loud sound.

Newly-appointed Union ministers are taking out the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in their respective states to seek people's blessings and to explain the works carried out by the Narendra Modi government.

As per the plan, all the 39 newly-inducted ministers in the Union council of ministers will seek people's blessings in the three days of Jan Ashirvad Yatra in 19 states. Together, all the 39 ministers will cover 19,567 km, 212 Lok Sabha constituencies and 265 districts of the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor