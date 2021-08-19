Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan embark on Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Odisha

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived at Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Thursday to embark on their Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

The two Union Ministers received warm welcome at Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Vaishnaw and Pradhan will be visiting Jagannath Temple in Puri today as well.

"Thank you to our party workers and the general public for welcoming and congratulating us after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport with Union Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw," Pradhan tweeted in Odia.

Vaishnaw also tweeted in Odia, "Dharmendra Pradhan and I arrived at Bhubaneswar Airport @dpradhanbjp ji. Party workers warmly welcomed us today. We have a number of engagements in Bhubaneswar and Puri along with the darshan of Lord Jagannath."

The Yatra, which is slated to be held between August 16 to 20, is aimed at seeking blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers.

Also, four of the new ministers are from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The new Union Ministers have embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the Opposition.

The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of the BJP-led central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. This would also be done through banners, hoardings and advertisements.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor