UP Assembly election 2022 : Top BJP leaders to hold 6 rallies next week

Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are planning to hold six rallies across Uttar Pradesh in the next week ahead of the upcoming State Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year.

A source in the party's state unit told ANI, "BJP will hold 6 rallies next week which will witness the participation of top leaders including the party president JP Nadda. These rallies are for upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh in 2022".

"In these six rallies, the party will cover maximum parts of Uttar Pradesh. Areas like Bundelkhand in western UP and Varanasi and Lucknow will be covered in these six rallies," said the BJP source.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP bagged 312 seats out of the 403 while SP bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Further, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and Nishad Party each won one seat, Apna Dal bagged nine and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) managed to win four seats and independent candidates won three seats.

But this time the equation has changed. In the last election, SBSP had contested with BJP but now it is contesting with Akhilesh Yadav's SP. In 2017, there was an alliance between Congress and SP, but this time both parties are going to contest elections separately.

The BJP source further stated that the BJP is planning more such rallies in other poll-bound states.

Other states that are scheduled to go to assembly polls early next year include Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor