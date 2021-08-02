UP Assembly session from August 17

Lucknow, Aug 2 The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will start from August 17.

A government spokesman said that all Corona protocols will be followed for the Assembly session, which is likely to continue for a week.

The session is likely to be tumultuous with the opposition ready to question the state government on issues like violence in the recent panchayat elections and women's safety.

The government is also likely to introduce a Bill on population control in this session, apart from bringing in a supplementary budget.

