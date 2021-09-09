UP: Barabanki administration denies permission for public meeting of Owaisi

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Wednesday denied permission for a public meeting to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi due to security reasons.

The administration, however, allowed a programme with 50 people at the residence of AIMIM district president, Chaudhary Faizur Rahman, from 11 am to 2 pm on Thursday, in the Katra Baradari area keeping in view with the COVID-19 protocol, a statement issued by the district authority said.

The AIMIM chief is currently on a three-day visit in the state, ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh scheduled for next year.

The Hyderabad MP had earlier announced that AIMIM will contest 100 seats in the state polls.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, AIMIM fielded its candidates on 38 seats but could not win even a single constituency. It decided not to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2017, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

