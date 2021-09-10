UP BJP to celebrate Yogi's 54 months in office

Lucknow, Sep 10 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will complete 54 months in office on September 19 and the state BJP will use the occasion to highlight the achievements of the Centre and the state governments at the booth level.

The BJP will celebrate four-and-a-half years (54 months) of the Yogi Adityanath government by organising booth-level programmes at all the 27,700 shakti kendras across the state on September 19.

The celebrations are being held six months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are due.

BJP national President J.P. Nadda will virtually inaugurate the party's booth 'vijay abhiyan' (campaign for victory at the booths), party leaders said.

In these programmes, the party has decided to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in the state at the booth level.

Nadda will address party leaders at all the shakti kendras across the state on the occasion.

Almost simultaneously, the party will be launching a 20-day celebration to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Both the celebrations will be held alongside," said a party spokesman.

The party cadres will be given a booklet of achievements of the Modi and Yogi governments which will carry talking points for the campaign.

